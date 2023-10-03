Dark, gothic and edgy with a touch of avant-garde, the Dark Lord of fashion, Rick Owens has done it again with his elaborate display of high fashion grunge.

Attendees gathered around the customary stage at Palais de Tokyo with neon pink and yellow fog filling the sky as models walked around the garden in the most demonic and iconic silhouettes.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Rick Owens

Inspired by Icelandic Artist, Björk who’s concert he attended earlier in September, Owen’s collection was a symbolism of hope.

“I went to a Björk concert earlier this month, and her intelligent, life affirming energy made me kind of embarrassed of my own mopey adolescent pessimism…and hers wasn’t a Disney escapist obliviousness, but a concerned and thoughtful trust in moving forward. She expressed hope,” said Owens.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Rick Owens

We saw hope shine through with Owens advancement of color from dark to light throughout his collection, along with the flower pedals that fell from the sky.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Rick Owens

From black on black ensembles paired with sheer face masks and motorcycles jackets that had over-exaggerated and pointed lapels, to soft pink blush asymmetrical dresses styled with bright mustard colored gloves, Owens crafted his LIDO collection with an architectural eye.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Rick Owens

We saw Owens mix chiffon, sheer and leather fabrics into unconventional designs and when it came down to accessorizing, he introduced his latest platform heel with thick straps featured across the front that complimented his signature square toe.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Rick Owens

Models got into full character with their eyes blacked out for an eerie and dramatic aesthetic to carry out the dark theme.

As the show progressed with ultra saturated shades, Owens was nonrestricted when it came to innovative and fresh shapes such as the silk voluminous parachute trains on various of his garments.

If you anyone was thinking outside of the box during Paris Fashion Week, it was certainly Rick Owens who allowed attendees into the evolution of his dark and mysterious fashion world.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Rick Owens

Ahead, see more of Rick Owens designs during Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Rick Owens

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Rick Owens