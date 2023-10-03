Classic yet unconventional. Timeless yet en vogue and current. A breath of fresh air sans reinventing the wheel. All words and phrases encompass Matthew M. Williams’ latest outing for Givenchy.
Sharp wide-shoulder tailoring has a strong presence within this collection. A Williams’s staple complemented with notch lapels and peak collars. The sleek blazers ––thoughtfully constructed out of in-house wool and leather–– created a powerful juxtaposition alongside the lineup’s plentiful eveningwear. Silk topcoats varying in soft pastels to bold jewel tones layer over sheer dresses and skirts. A delightfully tasteful contrast in texture, color, and proportions.
These days, it seems less is certainly more. With the introduction of “quiet luxury” and her trendy little cousin “vanilla girl“, paired back looks are having a major moment. Cue then Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, who sent a splendor of Parisian minimalism down the runway for Spring 2024.
The show opened with a monochrome look of black and white. An outspread double-breasted blazer paired with a knee-length black skirt over a white crewneck blouse and styled with high-denier nylons, ankle strap pumps, and a wavy wire headband. An instant look at a modern take on a classic and the perfect foreshadowing for the well-executed tailoring and refined details that followed.
High jewelry makes a strong appearance too. A nod to the brand’s recent collab with Tiffany & Co. came down the runway in Audrey Hepburn references (the unwavering jewelry house’s muse) with bow-adorned opera gloves and a variation of Hepburn’s iconic LBD by Givenchy. The Spring 2024 variant features a slim keyhole cut-out and frontal skirt slit.
Diamond-crusted ear cuffs and hoop earrings, floral and buckle embellished bags, and dangling pearl rings round out the collection, inserting an air of effortless everyday glamor.