Today marks the last day of Paris Fashion Week, and as we reflect back on all of faves who made a sartorial and extravagant arrival, one person in particular who had us glued to our screens was singer, Kelly Rowland.

Photo Credit: @Wilfordlenov

Rowland, 42, made quite the scene at Designer Rahul Mishra runway show in an elaborate white and silver organza bow dress that was impeccably embroidered with with a sequin tiger, and embellished florals.

Underneath her adorned bow was a black form-fitting corset underpinning, and sequin mini skirt that showcased her exceptional physique.

Photo Credit: @rahulmishra_7

Rahul Mishra has made serious waves as a designer, being one of the first Indian designers to show his collection at Paris Haute Couture Week, and has since gained an international following.

Known for his remarkable hand-weaving and hand embroidery, completed by over 1000 artisans, Mishra noteworthy designs has enabled him to reach massive success.

Photo Credit: @Wilfordlenov

Opting for metallic pointy toe Jimmy Choo shoe candy with a kitten heel , Rowland’s look was tied together with black Otra eyewear and silver Eera fine jewelry made in Italy.

Photo Credit: @Wilfordlenov

Perhaps one of the best aspects of Rowlands look styled by celebrity stylist, Wilfordlenov was her breathtaking glam by makeup artist Sheika Daley that felt like Kelly circa 1999 when she was a member of Destiny Child.

If anyone can rock a short pixie cut, it’s undoubtedly Rowland who’s oval face was perfectly framed by Celebrity Hairstylist, “JStayReady.”

Photo Credit: @Wilfordlenov

It’s safe to say that this is one of Kelly Rowland’s best looks thus far, and if this is any indication of what’s to come later this year, then may praise be upon her because she definitely rose to the occasion.