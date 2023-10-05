“That my best friend, she a real bad b***h” are the lyrics to rapper Saweetie’s hit single, “Best Friend” and perhaps that song should be Kim Kardashian and Lala’s anthem song based on how often we see the two styling and profiling together.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

The besties bet on black while attending a REFORM Alliance fundraiser event over the weekend hosted by Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Mark Rubin.

You know everyone came fresh to death, and dressed to impress to the Gala held at Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City in honor of raising funds for justice reform initiatives.

The event which amassed over 24-million in donations, was star-studded with celebs like Kevin Hart , Lil Kim, Tom Brady, Fat Joe, French Montana, and Travis Scott all making an appearance.

Lala who is single, ready to mingle, and we’re sure on a few rappers wish list, stepped out in a black Tom Ford silk and lace maxi dress that was sexy and seductive. She pulled her hair into a tight bun with her baby hair perfectly laid.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

When it came down to her glam, the Queen of hosting TV opted for peachy eye shadow with a nude lip which complimented her gold statement square earrings.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Similar to Lala, Kim Kardashian wore a black sheer Alaia bodycon dress that was form fitting on the reality star turned Actress. She kept her accessories to a minimum, layering with two cross diamond necklaces, and black open toe heels.

Kardashian looked pristine and her make-up and her long hair parted down the middle was flawless. For two women on the prowl, both Kim and Lala looked like their next beaus should have a few coins in the piggy bank.

Overall, we loved how chic and sensational they both looked, and they both embodied the true essence of femininity which we were so here for.