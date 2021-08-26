The “We Love NYC” concert went down earlier this week in the heart of the NY at Central Park. Performances by hip hop legends supplied the ultimate vibes for the musical event. Fat Joe, LL Cool J, Run DMC, Busta Rhymes, French Montana, and A. Boogie were all on the scene. Rapper Remy Ma was also in attendance, taking the stage in a stunning yellow and white ensemble for the epic concert.

Remy Ma performed in pieces from Fendi and their “Vertigo” collection. She wore the $1,980 FF Kway Vertigo Reversible Nylon Jacket, $160 FF Fish-Eye motif ankle socks, and mini handbag. The Vertigo collection is becoming a must-have as it updates the classic Fendi “FF” monogram by giving it a swirly, psychedelic design.

She shows off her legs in a $54 Davenport Skort from Ms. Bling which perfectly pairs with her Fendi pieces. She then finishes the look off with jewelry pieces like large hoop earrings and choker chain necklaces and Chanel Grosgain boots from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Get into more moments from the “We Love NYC” concert below:

