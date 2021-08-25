Serena Williams shows us that she understood the assignment as she posed near artwork in her grandiose home in a chic blue dress from her very own brand Serena.

Straight from her Serena brand, Serena Williams wore the $50 “Ada” Ruched Bodycon Dress in blue (sold out). The dress is comprised of a ribbed knit fabric along with a ruched drawstring detailing on the side of the dress. While Serena’s blue dress is currently sold out, the “Ada” dress is still available in black and bone. The brand also has a plus-size line known as Serena GREAT which carries the “Ada” dress in black, green, and blue.

While the dress is from the brand’s summer collection, the rib knit material makes it the perfect transitional dress as we approach the Fall season. Ultimately, the tennis player served us with some stylish transitional fashion! She pairs the dress with silver metallic heels and drop earrings. She also rocks a puff ball ponytail, slayed by Angela Meadows.

Earlier today, the tennis champion announced that she chose to withdraw from this year’s US Open following a torn hamstring injury. We’re wishing her a speedy recovery!

Thoughts?

Photos: Ronald Wayne