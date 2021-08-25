Angela Simmons stepped out for a date night in NYC rocking a dress that showed off her body (well, not necessarily her body). Let’s get into her look:

Styled by Shenelle Daly, the entrepreneur wore a sleeveless midi dress which featured a body print that covered the front and back of the garment. The dress is sold at boutiques such as Last Minute Fit ($60 Godiva Dress) and Hello Barbie ($89 Body Midi Dress). However, it is inspired by the Constanca Entrudo’s Trompe L’Oeil Dress which is available for pre-order for $303. The designer’s dress has been spotted on celebrities such as Princess Tyrina Lee and SZA.

Angela Simmons rocked the dress with a pair of glittery ankle boots and a watch. She opts for soft glam for makeup and wavy tresses for her hairdo.

Would you rock this dress?