Reginae Carter Keeps It Cozy and Chic in Velour Fashion Nova Jumpsuit!
Reginae Carter is constantly serving looks on ‘gram to her 5 million followers. In a recent post, she showed off her beautiful smile in a cozy yet chic velour Fashion Nova jumpsuit.
Reginae Carter wore Fashion Nova’s “Need A Hug Velour Jumpsuit” in Black. This long-sleeve jumpsuit appears in a soft velour fabric with an off-the-shoulder detail, making it perfect for a night out or even running errands. Running for $39.99, the jumpsuit is also available in mauve, navy, and red and extends to the size 3X.
Get her look by shopping the Need A Hug Velour Jumpsuit here!