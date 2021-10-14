Regina King was spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of upcoming film The Harder They Fall, which she stars in alongside Idris Elba and Colman Domingo. The film, which is produced by Jay-Z and directed by Jeymes Samuel, is set to release in theaters on October 22nd followed by a Netflix premiere on November 3rd. Stepping on the red carpet, King did her usual when it comes to looks: slay.
Regina King wore a $1,280 David Koma Fall 2021 sequin cutout mini dress, styled by Wayman and Micah. The black mini dress is absolutely snazzy as it appears in glistening sequins matched with tasteful details including a high neck feature, flared sleeve cuffs, and a head-turning single cutout. To go along with her sequin dress, she went with Louboutin heels and subtle jewelry pieces.
Thoughts?
Photos: Getty Images