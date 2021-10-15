Swiss luxury watch brand Vanguart has teamed up with NBA Brooklyn Nets player James Harden for a partnership that is truly timeless.

Vanguart is a new horology brand based in the Swiss watchmaking town Chaux-de-Fonds. Founded by Thierry Fischer, Jeremy Frelechox, Axel Leuenberger, and Mehmet Korutürk, the brand is committed to crafting timepieces of the utmost quality matched with innovation and distinctive designs.

James Harden is now a shareholder of Vanguart as well as creative advisor and a brand ambassador. If you’re a basketball fan, you may be familiar with Harden’s stats as a nine-time NBA all-star, Olympic gold medalist, and NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP). However, Harden has also been one to dabble in fashion and style as he has been known to be a collector of the finest timepieces, making this partnership truly a match made in heaven.

On the partnership, James Harden shares: “A watch makes a statement. Partnership with Vanguart is an opportunity to infuse creativity and culture into a classic fashion accessory to make a statement that is authentic to me.“

Vanguart chairman Mehmet Korüturk says: “At Vanguart, we are set on designing and producing the highest level of haute horology and we couldn’t find a better partner than james to represent Vanguart. Not only is he one of the most respected and recognisable athletes of our time, but James also brings a unique perspective on style and culture. James will be an invaluable addition to our team. We are thrilled to have James Harden join us.”

In addition to the news of working with Harden, the brand has unveiled its very first model known as Black Hole. Designed with four intricate bespoke designs, the Black Hole is currently available at Vanguart for $320,000.

