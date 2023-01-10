Quinta Brunson has stepped into the new year bold and fierce, commencing the first week of 2023 in New York wearing a vibrant, fun print! For her appearance on ‘The View’ promoting her hit TV show, Quinta wore a Resort 2023 Carolina Herrera mini dress with slit sleeves, priced at $2,990 and available at Net-A-Porter. Styled by Byron Javar, the accessories included an orange, teeny-tiny Amina Muaddi Amini Pernille Chain-Handle purse which brought out the tangerine in her dress, and white Gucci T-strap Platform Pumps that elongated Quinta’s legs – both currently sold out everywhere. For jewelry, David Yurman was the provider of choice. What great look for Quinta! Get it below:
Get the look: $2,990 Carolina Herrera Gathered floral-print duchesse silk-satin mini dress
Main Image: IG/Reproduction