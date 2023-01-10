It’s been a good month for NBA sideline style so far! Not only are the players themselves bringing their fashion A game lately, like James Harden’s recent Marni ‘fit, but supporters and spectators have also shown up in runway ensembles and killer looks! Winnie Harlow was a literal work of art in Balmain SS23 as she cheered her boo Kyle Kuzma on from her courtside throne!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: Daniele Oberrauch

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Then, shortly after Jordyn Woods was pictured at a basketball game to support boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, user @01likenoother wrote to Fashion Bomb Daily asking, “Hi can I please get the deets on her pants?” Another reader, @lenniilee, added, “Where can i get these pants from??“

Photo: IG/Reproduction

We narrowed down the reworked camouflage and denim pants to Samaria Leah‘s $185 Jane Cargos. She accessorized the look with a $30,000 Hermès Black Epsom Birkin 30 and $845 Gianvito Rossi Ribbon strap-detail open-toe sandals. Get the look below!

Get the look: $185 Samaria Leah Jane Cargo

Get the look: $30,000 Hermès Black Epsom Birkin 30

$845 Gianvito Rossi Ribbon strap-detail open-toe sandals

Would you splurge?



Main Images: IG/Reproduction