She may have ditched the blonde locks, but Kim Kardashian still loves a good vintage t-shirt and a massive pair of athletic inspired shades! It was only a couple of days ago that she was seen in Los Angeles wearing a distressed 90’s Vintage Social Distortion Punk 1945 Tee by Mike Ness, washed out sweat pants and $269 Smith Optics Shades while entering and exiting a basketball game with her two kids North and Saint West.
While her white version of the t-shirt is a rare vintage find, it also comes in this black version below. Keep scrolling to shop her sunnies as well!
Get the look: $269 Smith Optics Shades
Would you splurge?
Main Image: Backgrid