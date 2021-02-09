P. Diddy Enters Second Legal Battle Suing Sean John and Its Owner GBG USA: Says His Likeness and Persona is Being Used Without His Consent

Diddy accuses Sean John of stealing his image in a $25 million lawsuit. According to Complex, Diddy has reportedly entered his second legal battle with Sean John, accusing the brand and its owner, GBG USA, of falsely attributing a quote to him to promote a new clothing line in a $25 million lawsuit.

Allhiphop.com reports that his complaint, which was filed in Manhattan on Thursday, says that Sean John created a new collaborative line with women’s clothing retailer Missguided and illegally used Diddy’s image, likeness, and persona without his consent.



Diddy launched Sean John in 1998 and later sold it to Global Brands Group in 2016. He claims that he never endorsed the line, nor did he give Sean John, Missguided and GBG permission to use his name. However, the companies concocted some quotes to make it appear as if he was connected to the new Sean John x Missguided brand.

What say you?