Kourtney Kardashian Stepped Out in LA Rocking Celine Pre-Fall 2018 Black and White Colorblock Leather Trench Coat
Kourtney Kardashian has always been one to watch in the Kardashian-Jenner family when it comes to style. The young media personality was spotted out in Los Angeles recently donning a trendy look which featured an ultra-stylish black and white trench coat!
Kourtney Kardashian wore a Celine Pre-Fall 2018 black and white leather trench coat during a night out in Los Angeles, California. With it being from over two years ago, the coat is unfortunately sold out.
What do you think of her look?
Photos: @shotbynyp