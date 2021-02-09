Fashion Bomber of the Week: OWN’s Ready To Love Jay Bradley from Texas

Hey there Bombers, we are back and with a bang! Our Fashion Bomber of the Week is Jay Bradley, ‘America’s Most Eligible Bachelor’ from OWN’s hit series, Ready to Love. Check him out below.

“Jay was recently on OWN’s Ready to Love, trying his hand at love, however his quests continues. Until then he’s making being single look good, setting the internet on fire in tailored suits, bright colors and hats to match.”

“Jay is known for his great fashion sense and colorful hats. He makes being a girl dad look cool.”

Very dapper indeed! What do you think of this Bomber’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.