Credit: Getty

I say, “Not one to rest on his laurels, Siriano continues to build his empire. His latest project is a mini department store called the Collective in his adopted hometown of Westport, Connecticut. According to a press release, “With so many burned by the former traditional business model, they’ve removed the buyer/wholesale element here, allowing artists more control by retaining a full retail margin, as well as creative freedom. A big fan of the retail experience, Christian is excited about his new fashion venture which will showcase his clothes as well as furniture, accessories and art.” He’s smart!

WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT – JULY 12: Christian Siriano celebrates the opening of THE COLLECTIVE WEST on July 12, 2022 in Westport, Connecticut. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

As I was telling a new friend at last night’s launch, I wear and support designers I know–and whose values align with mine. Christian Siriano is the creme de la creme of the fashion industry–and he’s just getting started.

