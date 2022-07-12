The world is now opening up and live events are back in full swing. This year the Confidential Fashion Show will catapult onto the fashion scene debuting in Miami, August 26, 2022 at the Alfred I. duPont Building located at 169 E Flagler St, Miami, FL 33131. The show isn’t your average fashion show. It has a unique spin that allows the show to stand out on its own merit. It’s time to demystify what’s really happening this season that has many so curious.

Model Rudy Bundini. Photographer: Rick Day

Behind the scenes the team is gearing up not just for a fashion show but to also film the first episode of a new television show. The storyline for the television show will explore how fashion impacts our society and what fashion means to each individual. Whether you are a celebrity, fashion designer, model, actor, or just someone who has an affinity for fashion. The producers want to understand what fashion means to each person and does it truly have an impact on our culture.

The Confidential Fashion Show is touting some impressive celebrities who will be attending and strutting their stuff on the runway. Celebrity models include notables such as: Rudy Bundini from Furious 7 and Sergio Delavicci, actor from John Wick 3 and the TV show Power, philanthropist, humanitarian, and model. Both men are veterans on the runway and will walk for designers this season. You may have seen them both on the runway at NYFW, Milan Fashion Week or even Paris Fashion Week.

Actor and Model Sergio Delavicci. Photographer: Vika Shust

Other notables include Fabien Laurencio finalist from “Nuestra Bellez Latina,” Victoria Vesce, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model and brain tumor survivor, Elizabeth Tran, from TLC’s “So Freakin’ Cheap,” Christine Halwach from, “Germany’s Next Top Model,” Jonah Manzi who was featured in TLC’s “House of Eleven Fashion Show” and many more talented models.

Model Fabien Laurencio. Photographer: Leo Sanchez

Aside from celebrities, models, and live DJ, attendees will get an exclusive opportunity to be part of a real life television production that will be filming in real-time. This season’s fashion show and costumes will be styled by Head Stylist Luiie Otero. Otero was born in Puerto Rico, raised in the midwest; Luiie traveled to Florida at 19 and never left. Now living in South Florida, the fashion and entertainment industry is where he flourishes. His nuanced understanding of how the fashion and entertainment worlds collide has led him to work as a Fashion Stylist and Assistant with iconic names such as Neiman Marcus, VH1, OWN, Golden Goose, Bloomingdales and others alike. Luiie lives by the motto “Fashion is trendy, style is eternal.”

Attendees will also pair their unique experience with a fusion of fashion, television, and tasting the best imported wines from Italy by the show’s official wine sponsor Pian Bello Wines. For those who secure VIP tickets, they will have access to two shows both the 6PM and 8PM shows with an added bonus of a private celebrity meet and greet with Rudy Bundini and Sergio Delavicci. Additionally, VIP ticket holders will get to walk the coveted “Red Carpet,” while mingling with celebrities, fashion influencers and creators. General access ticket holders will get to choose which time they would like to attend this one-of-a-kind fashion show.

Model Christine Halwach. Photographer: Daniel Bucheli

This is the Confidential Fashion show, unscripted, live, and in real-time. The television on set experience will be built into the fashion show by 1988 Productions based in Miami. The fashion and television show will be spearheaded by director Lionel Fernandez along with his creative directors Jimmy Gold, Hector Llorens Jr. from Netflix’s television series, “Sugar Rush,” and his brilliant teamsters.

The show’s media partner, Uploader Magazine founded by Cheryl De Marco is making its mark and bringing along some of the most influential creators in fashion. Uploader Magazine is an online and print publication that has featured some of the most infamous creators from Nick Marini of Cobra Kai, Riley Smith, fashion influencer Len Parent, and many more. Cheryl also brings with her a diverse experience from television and film production to directing and modeling.

Along with the team, The Chi Group is named the official public relations partner. The PR agency is an award-winning PR agency led by Connie Chi. The Chi Group works with inspirational talents in television and film.

Aside from fashion, television, and wine, guests will also see beautiful footwear from shoe sponsor Coco Blue Shoes created by Anje Collins. Anje is the creative director and designer behind the brand that offers some of the hottest boots to the sassiest heels. They have new styles that drop regularly so you want to keep your eyes peeled. COCO Blue Shoes is a budget friendly luxury shoe brand that will be slaying the runway this season at the Confidential Fashion Show.

IG Reporduction @cocoandblueshoes

Fashion designers who are interested in showcasing their collection at the Confidential Fashion Show and featured in a new television show APPLY HERE space is only limited to 6 designers this season with no exceptions.

Model Jonah Manzi. Photographer: Jenna Barrett

Interested in being on set of a television show and attending the fashion show? Grab your tickets today HERE or visit Eventbrite for tickets. Make sure you follow @therealconfidential as they unveil sensational fashion, amazing models, and inspirational stories from the television production set.