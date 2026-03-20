Latto Debuts Baby Bump in White Lace Lingerie and Polka Dot Set in “Business and Personal (Intro)” Video

Latto has sparked conversation after debuting a visible baby bump in her latest video, “Business and Personal (Intro).” The Atlanta rapper appears in a series of styled scenes that highlight her changing silhouette, blending intimate visuals with fashion-forward looks.

In one standout moment, she wears a white lace lingerie set paired with matching shorts and an open button-down, creating a soft, tonal aesthetic. The look is styled in a minimal setting, allowing the focus to remain on her growing bump and natural glam.

In another scene, Latto poses atop a luxury vehicle in a sheer black polka dot two-piece set, complete with a coordinating umbrella and fur accents. The juxtaposition of delicate fabrics and bold staging adds a dramatic edge to the reveal.

While Latto has not publicly confirmed details surrounding the pregnancy, speculation continues to circulate online, with rumors suggesting that rapper 21 Savage may be the father. Neither party has addressed the claims.

The video marks a personal shift for the artist, pairing vulnerability with visual storytelling and curated styling moments that place her evolution front and center.

📸: Video stills/Reproduction