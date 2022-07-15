Happy Thursday!

Last night, I popped by Afropunk x Shopify’s Black Fashion Presention, Sponsored by Mielle Organics!

Music and culture festival Afropunk partnered with 9 black designers who typically vend at their events, and partnered them up with Shopify to help them to scale and accelerate their businesses. Last night, designers like We are Brims, Abeille Creations, Shop Besida, and more showcased some of their creations in front of a very stylish and fabulously coiffed crowd:

All the models sported hairstyle achieved using Mielle Organics products.

Take a look:

Cascading Curls are a great call for Afropunk!

This mohawk style was one of my favorites! Shaved sides and a coils for the win!

The cropped blonde is a great choice for the summer.

These faux locs were absolutely fabulous!

And this curled style was positively popping! You can get this look with Mielle Organics leave in conditioners, pomades, and creams.

Of course we were also on the look out for street style!

I was definitely Into this guest’s purple look and matching sneakers.

WeAreBrims designer posed in a shirt by Yitai LA.

Black on black is always chic, as demonstrated by this guest.

@Styledbyglo_2 and @aaronhawkins__ looked fabulously fly in mixed prints.

And Jitoo MC’d the event wearing Telfar accessories.

I said hey to Monique Rodriguez, who looked lovely backstage.

She posed outside with her husband, Melvin. She wore a Patbo dress with a Balmain belt while Melvin wore full Burberry.

As for me, I wore a pink suit from Alabaxter Boutique and Jessica Rich Collection shoes, along with Hair from Indique (get 15% off at IndiqueHair.com using the code BOMB15):

I completed the look with a pink headband.

See more in the video below:

See more at Afropunk and get all your hair needs at MielleOrganics.com.

Images: Sone Jr