PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 05: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen during the Paris Fashion Week *on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

I write, “North Isn’t New to this, She was Born for This. Some may raise their eyebrows at a pre-teen populating the front row at fashion shows, but North is not your average nine-year-old. The first born of style icons Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, North has been in the pages of Vogue and flourishing at global fashion weeks since she was in diapers. She took some of her first steps wearing Givenchy, walking hand in hand with her parents on her way to their Spring/Summer 2015 Womenswear Show (where she greeted then designer Riccardo Tisci). Now you’ll find her chopping it up backstage with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, who recently debuted his couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier.”

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West and designer Ricardo Tisci attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 28, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michel Dufour/WireImage)

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) North West, Kim Kardashian and Olivier Rousteing are seen backstage after the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

