Couture Week in full swing, it was no surprise to anyone when Kim Kardashian was sighted exiting oodles of runway shows all over Paris lately. What was a pleasant surprise, however, was her adorable plus-one to the Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing show! North West made a cameo next to her mom in coordinated pin stripe ensembles as the two watched models strut down the cat walk.

Image: IG/Reproduction @WWD

Glam-ma Kris also sat front row, but it was North in her tie, vest, skirt and matching chain nose ring with mom that really stole the scene. Kim’s dress, on the other hand, walked down the runway during the show on the very same day and was a remake of a 1992 archive previously worn by Madonna.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Isidore Montag

The entire collaborative lineup was an ode to JPG’s 1994 spring collection, one of the many seasons to place the designer as a worldwide influence.

Main Image: Getty Images