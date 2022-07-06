Paris is alive with glamor once again as Couture Week is underway. While the streets have been buzzing with excitement over Kim Kardashian walking for Balenciaga or Chiara Ferriganni baring it all in The Attico, famed couturier Elie Saab allowed menswear to enter the chat.

For the Fall 2022, Saab gave the boys something to talk about. Although it may come as a surprise, when the legendary designer sat down with Women’s Wear Daily, he explained that many of his clients have been requesting menswear options for their spouses. Completely understandable. Who wouldn’t want to see their beaux double coutured up on a Thursday afternoon?

The Lebonese designer has many things to his credit: his mastery of netting, dominating the naked dress trend, designing one of the most memorable red carpet looks of all time (the crimson net dress Halle Berry wore when she became the first Black woman to win Best Actress in a leading role) and, his over-the-top-its-so-luxe-it-hurts bridal options. He’s a man that takes ostrich feathers and pailettes and transforms them into fashion-filled fantasy, but where do the men fit in, and what are they wearing?

Photo: Halle Berry IG

Halle Berry at the 74th Annual Academy Awards

In his first foray into menswear, it seems the key is lavish layering. Tuxedos and luxury suits rest under capes and robes so exquisite you have to wonder if they would have received the André Leon Tally stamp of approval. In the post pandemic, we’re seeing a reimagining of tailoring, which Saab thoughtfully explores. Underneath the Black Tie blazers sit relaxed pussy bow dress shirts with the untied strings left hanging and Saab’s signature sheer on embroidered crewneck shirts

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gunrunway.com

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gunrunway.com

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gunrunway.com

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gunrunway.com

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gunrunway.com