Celebs were spotted over the weekend dripped in designer apparel and we couldn’t get enough of some of the game changing looks we saw. From Tiny and TI rocking monochromatic cotton candy ensembles to Cardi B and Kelly Rowland in bold shades of orange , hip hop was in full force and relentlessly stylish.



In celebration of the premier of SWV & Xscape “The Queens of R&B,” Tiny wore a soft pink rhinestone embellished dress by British label, House of CB. Matching his wife of over a decade, TI wore a pink-on-pink leather jogger set with a blush turtleneck that was layered with gold chains. Based on their grins, you can see that even after the years, the love is still alive, and the spark is still there.

Photo: IG/Reproduction Photo: IG/Reproduction



Speaking of chemistry, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj undoubtedly have an unbreakable platonic relationship and it felt great the Young Money duo together again at the Rolling Loud Festival. “Lil Tunechi,” who credits himself for the discovering the Trinidadian rapper, rocked a rosé-colored fur jacket with black sequence sweatpants and luxury pink sneakers. Contrary to Lil Wayne, Nicki served us a blue and white Alexandre Vauthier tie-dye bodycon dress with the matching Alexandre Vauthier knee-high stiletto boots and Alexander McQueen shades.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction



‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper Cardi B also wore a bodycon dress that showed off her curves and had an abstract twist. She sported a short orange-tone dress with optical Motif by designer Marni and completed her look with open toe metallic red heels. Her post was captioned “Lit nights with SZA and Wavey” and her son Wave Cephus looked adorable in his denim-on-denim ensemble with an orange and turquoise blue graffiti baby hat.

Photo: IG/Reproduction Photo: IG/Reproduction Photo: IG/Reproduction

Matching the mother and son color palette and styled by Cardi B’s stylist Kollin Carter was singer Kelly Rowland. Kelly who always looks fabulous arrived at the Kids Choice Awards in an autumn orange leather Lili Blanc blazer with distressed Cout De La Liberte flare jeans and a white cutout bralette that showed off her amazing abs. She glistened and shined in gold Alexis Bittar Jewels and looked so fierce with her bob cut that it leaves us anticipating the Roc Nation artist next video shoot. Photo: Mr D. Adams @Mr_dadams

Photo: @Mr D. Adams @Mr_dadams





We can appreciate all the looks that we saw celebrities making waves in over the weekend. Among the various looks, it was great to see women rappers embracing their femininity through accentuating their curves and the men of hip-hop unapologetically taking risks in pink hues .

