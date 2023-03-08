Meet Debra, also known by the IG handle @lacanuckkreyol from New York. She’s both fashionable and business savvy and has a love for DIY projects that consists of creating and reconstructing garments.



From bold and edgy, to vibrant and aesthetically pleasing colors, Debra’s style is unabashedly unique. She finds inspiration both domestically and internationally and believes that inspiration can be found through experiencing some of life’s treasures including art, film, and architecture.

Photo Cred: @lacanuckkreyol



As a strategy and brand consultant, Debra helps brands realize their full protentional through business and marketing initiatives. She also utilizes her creative energy to capture her fashionable looks through her style diary on both Instagram and YouTube.

Photo Cred: @lacanuckkreyol Photo Cred: @lacanuckkreyol



Debra shops everywhere from high end to low end stores to cater to the evolution of her style. From luxury stores like Bergdorf to department stores like Target, Debra is always on the hunt for a good find and if she can’t find one, she simply takes the initiative to design one. As a designer and self-proclaimed Sewist Extraordinaire, she sources stunning fabrics from Mood Fabrics when she’s in the mood to create something from scratch.



Photo Cred: @lacanuckkreyol

Photo Cred: @lacanuckkreyol

Her fashion advice is, “Never be afraid to try something new because life gets boring when you stay within the limits of what you already know.” Leave us a comment letting us know what you think of Debra’s style.



