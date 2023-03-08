Hello Bombshells and Bombers, we’re back with another men’s style highlight. This week we’re spotlighting fashion influencer and stylist Jon.
Originally from Germany but based in Miami, Florida, Jon is an eclectic style king with an appreciation for tailoring and monochromatic looks. His wardrobe’s packed with punchy colors, which he confidently pairs with equally vibrant hues.
When asked about his style, Jon states it’s undefinable due to his ever-changing moods and range. Although, he admits he loves mixing high fashion with low fashion finds. Ultimately you can catch him in a variety of looks from luxury to streetwear and classic.
If you’re interested in being featured as a Fashion Bomber of the Week DM Fashion Bomb Men on Instagram your name, city, a brief bio on your style an 5-10 photos of your best looks.