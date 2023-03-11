Hey Bombshells! Meet Chanelle from Minnesota, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day. Check her out below.

Layering different pieces and/or color blocking with accessories is a great way to add a different dynamic to your looks. She has a chic street style that is also vibrant and playful.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. For your chance to be featured, send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com.