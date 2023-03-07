You can always count on Jean-Claude Jitrois to deliver his iconic stretch leather in a variety of looks. For FW23, Jitrois sought inspiration from London’s legendary punk scene in the 1980s. From New York City to London, punk is a popular point of fashion inspiration. Vivienne Westwood based many collections on the unabashed era of self-expression and politics, while Marc Jacobs’ famously grungy Spring 1993 collection for Perry Ellis is celebrated still.

Punk, much like the Jitrois brand ethos, is power. Yet, what’s often executed with distressed knits, thick-sole boots, and flannels, Jean-Claude Jitrois offers through a sleek Parisian lens.

Photo: Jitrois What is the Jitrois punk? It’s the same power-forward feeling but dressed in sleek tailoring and daring shapes. Black, a color most associated with the punk aesthetic, is the backbone of this lineup, with electrifying pops of color sprinkled throughout. Photo: Jitrois Photo: Jitrois

Vibrant hues, such as citrine yellow, neon orange, avocado, and turquoise, provide great contrast to the dark monochromatic looks. Stretch leather is the foundation of Jibrois, and for Fall/Winter 2023, the luscious fabric’s woven into fringe detail, moto jacket dresses, suede trousers and sets, and eveningwear.

Photo: Jitrois Elsewhere in the collection, streetwear makes an appearance. Casual suede sets outfitted with joggers and utilitarian jackets round out this collection before introducing a slew of night out looks designed in metallic leather. Photo: Jitrois The leather, whether patent, matte or brushed suede, comes in both women’s and menswear with exquisite tailoring on both sides. Suiting is sharp with bold shoulders adorning leather jacket-inspired dresses and cinched waistcoats. Photo: Jitrois

Photo: Jitbrois Photo: Jitbrois Photo: Jitbrois

Though inspired by the raging punk scene, Jitbrois FW23 has something for a variety of wardrobes.