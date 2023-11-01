Happy spooky day, Bombers and Bombshells. As you know, Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut, and no other girls can say anything else about it, but in celeb world, Halloween is a pop culture feast for the commoner’s social media feed. 

This year the stars went all out from scary classics like Saweetie as Edward Scissorhands to hilarious nostalgia like Teyana Taylor as Don’t Be a Menace’s iconic Loc Dog. Keep scrolling to see our favorite spooky szn looks. 

Mariah Carey as Jessica Rabbit 

IG Reproduction

Lizzo as Elvira

Robins Robin

Kaavia James and Crosby Sparrow as Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé

IG Reproduction

Christina Aguilera as Cher 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice 

Winne Harlow as Katt Williams

Jamie Bruce

Teyana Taylor as Loc Dog 

KVN HRTLSS

Aokii Simmons and Natalia Bryant as Black Swan Ballerinas 

Monica Rose

Kendall and Kylie Jenner as Sugar & Spice 

IG Reproduction

Saweetie as Edward Scissorhands 

Ciara as Janet Jackson 

IG Reproduction

 

Kim Kardashian and North West as Cher and Dionne 

IG Reproduction

Halle Bailey and DDG as Justice and Lucky from Poetic Justice 

IG Reproduction

Megan Thee Stallion as an Alice and Wonderland Flower 

Lori Harvey as Lara Croft

Getty Images

Ice Spice as Betty Boop

IG Reproduction

Jessica Alba as Britney Spears in Toxic visuals 

Hailey Bieber as Drew Decker from Scary Movie 

Amber Asaly

Chloë Bailey as Catwoman

Getty

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears in Toxic visuals 

Getty

Kourtney Kardashian as Kim Kardashian at the 2013 Met Gala 

IG Reproduction

Hailey and Justin Bieber as Peebles and Bam Bam 

Amber Asaly

Tyga as Art the Clown 

IG Reproduction

Khalid and Joya Jackson as Neo and Trinity 

Ro Lexx

Jack Harlow as Wolverine 

IG Reproduction

Keke Palmer and her son as Bride of Frankenstein and the Doctor

IG Reproduction