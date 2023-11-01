Happy spooky day, Bombers and Bombshells. As you know, Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut, and no other girls can say anything else about it, but in celeb world, Halloween is a pop culture feast for the commoner’s social media feed.
This year the stars went all out from scary classics like Saweetie as Edward Scissorhands to hilarious nostalgia like Teyana Taylor as Don’t Be a Menace’s iconic Loc Dog. Keep scrolling to see our favorite spooky szn looks.
Mariah Carey as Jessica Rabbit
Lizzo as Elvira
Kaavia James and Crosby Sparrow as Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé
Christina Aguilera as Cher
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice
Winne Harlow as Katt Williams
Teyana Taylor as Loc Dog
Aokii Simmons and Natalia Bryant as Black Swan Ballerinas
Kendall and Kylie Jenner as Sugar & Spice
Saweetie as Edward Scissorhands
Ciara as Janet Jackson