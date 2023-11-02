As of late, Lori Harvey has been remaining low-key since her return from Paris Fashion Week, where she slayed the scene in a series of looks by Ferragamo and Chanel.

If you’re wondering why, Harvey, 26, let fans know in the comment section of her Halloween Instagram post that she is simply tired.

That’s right! Lori posted an image dressed as Lara Croft for Halloween, and one person commented, “How we went from Beyoncé last year to this?😩” To which Harvey replied, “girl I was tired this year 😭🤣.”

Despite being tired, we love that she still put effort into getting dressed up for Halloween, and that she’s been stepping out in some of the most casually chic ensembles in Los Angeles.

While out in West Hollywood on Oct. 26, Harvey looked sporty in a sleeveless white Cotton Citizen Tokyo muscle tank that she paired with green ‘The Attico’ fern cargo trousers that fit her to a tee.

Her muted white $275 @ysl x @neweracap cassandre canvas cap brilliantly shaped her face, and her gold $162 chunky @heavenmayhem_ tri earrings added a vintage feel.

Lately, we know it’s been all about Bottega Veneta these days with celebs, and Harvey is no exception. She opted for the Italian luxury brand when it came down to her woven mini pouch and beige stretch mesh & leather pumps that perhaps completed her outfit.

We love how Harvey know’s how to switch it up from time to time, and this look definitely exuded strength , and embodied craftsmanship that was spot on.

To shop Lori Harvey’s sporty chic look, click HERE.

Photographer: Backgrid Images