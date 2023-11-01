Rapper Saweetie’s ‘queen of nail art manicures’ title still stands, especially after her latest “Miss Edward Scissorhands” Halloween costume.

It’s no surprise that the “Icy Girl” Saweetie chose “Edward Scissorhands,” as her costume choice based on her admiration for long and extravagant nail art, which felt on brand. As we know her for having exceptionally long claws, this look for Halloween was nothing new to her.

In a recent Instagram Halloween video, she captioned, “Are these long enough for u?” while posing in a leather two-piece set, paired with black platform boots to add a touch of edginess to her costume. Still the main topic of discussion, her Scissorhands inspired manicure that were embellished with rhinestones, made her Halloween costume a total success.

Created by manicurist, Temeka Jackson, Saweetie’s extra long nails were curated to look like knives and scissors. For her makeup glam, artist Kenya Alexis painted the rapper in the palest shade of white, mimicking Edward’s skin from the film. In addition to the exact black makeup, Alexis completed her make-up with sculpted cheeks and dark shadows for dramatized contour.

Bombshells, was Saweetie’s look Hot or Hmm?