Toya Johnson celebrated her birthday with an all-out party in Atlanta with a “Player’s Ball” theme. Attendees were asked to show up in their best 70s player attire with the chance to be crowned the Player of the Year at the event. From the looks we’ve seen, everyone definitely understood the assignment as guests tapped into their inner player aesthetics with their dazzling looks.

Toya Johnson wore a custom white see-through feather-trim and embellished jumpsuit by Duckie Confetti, styled by Jeremy Haynes. The look was inspired by Cher’s dress from the 1974 Met Gala, designed by Bob Mackie.

Reginae Carter stepped on the scene wearing a custom purple look by Tyre Lajuan, styled by Jeremy Haynes and assisted by Marc Taylor.

Fashion Bomb Daily EIC Claire Sulmers was on the scene wearing a white lace jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi paired with Fashion Bomb Daily Shop pieces including $1,375 ISTYLEBYSONIA white feather convertible coat, $265 Cult of Coquette “Snoh” pumps, and $55 SybG Saint Louis baguette horizontal crystal hoop earrings.

Explore more moments from Toya’s Player’s Ball birthday bash below:

Yandy Smith, Shamea Morton, Toya Johnson snagged a photo together in the 70s player-inspired looks.

2 Chainz and his wife Kesha were spied at the bash with 2 Chainz in a green suede ensemble and Kesha wearing a black leather jumpsuit.

Zonnique was spotted with Bandhunta Izzy in their themed looks. She wore a white mesh crystal-embellished cutout dress with a sequin bra and panties.

Latasha Wright stepped on the scene wearing a look from the Ivy Showroom. She completed the outfit with an oversized red hat and gold platform heels.

The ladies of Love and Hip Hop linked up for a flick! Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd, and Yandy Smith posed together in their Player’s Ball outfits.

Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter snagged a flick together, giving us a cute mother-daughter moment.

Erica Dixon and Yandy Smith posed together. Erica wore a black look including a blazer, lace bodysuit, sequin trousers, and hat which was styled by Ryan Christopher.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi pulled up to the party nailing the theme.

T.I., Tiny Harris, and Messiah were also spotted at the function in their themed looks.

We hope Toya Johnson enjoyed her birthday bash!

Photos: Will Sterling / Freddyo / MorrisDe