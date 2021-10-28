Blac Chyna was spotted at a photoshoot, putting her modeling skills to work in a stylish look. The media personality struck a pose in a skin-toned strappy mesh mini dress from Fashion Nova.
Blac Chyna wore Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Wrapped Around You Mesh Mini Dress in taupe. The mini dress appears in mesh with wraparound straps throughout the piece. You can adjust the straps to get the floor length effect like Blac Chyna. While she rocked the taupe color option, the mesh mini dress is also available in black, pink, and royal blue.
She paired the dress with crystal-strap mules and hoop earrings. She also sported blonde body waves as her featured hairstyle.
Thoughts? Shop the dress here.