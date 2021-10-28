Hey Bombshells, meet Sasha from Florida, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day. Check her out below.

Sasha says, “I would call My style “effortless chic”. I love to mix luxury items with more affordable pieces. I don’t believe you have to spend a lot to be fashionable. Fashion isn’t always what you wear, but how you wear it.”

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion .