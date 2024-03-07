‘To Be Celebrated’ was the theme of The Black Excellence Brunch hosted by Trell Thomas Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Celebrities are often honored and recognized for their accomplishments, while the people who serve as a catalyst for their success, oftentimes go unacknowledged in the public eye.

However, at The Black Excellence Brunch over the weekend, Thomas changed the narrative and created a sacred space for celebs to pay tribute to their love ones who have been in their corner, rooting them on, and helping to see their vision come to life.

American Actress and TV Host, Niecey Nash wore a custom nude off the shoulder bodycon dress as she celebrated her wife Jessica Betts.

In a sentimental speech to Betts who opted for a look by ‘Richfresh’, Nash shared, “I thank you for encouraging me in so many ways, and let me tell you from the day I met you, it has just been MORE for me.”

In addition to Nash and many others, the beautiful Kyla Pratt showed up in a burnt orange Steve Madden wrap dress to celebrate her mother, who has been her #1 supporter throughout her Hollywood journey.

Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers was also in attendance and flew back from Paris Fashion Week to report live from the Black Excellence Brunch.

Dressed in a nude sequins ZCRAVE dress, Claire layered her look with a snakeskin leather trench coat that was complimented with the matching thigh high boots for the perfect cohesion.

Sulmers was able to catch up with New York Times Bestselling Author, Tabitha Brown who wore all white for the special occasion including a rhinestone embellished Je T’aime shirt and blazer. We also loved Tabitha’s stunna shades.

In addition, Sulmers chatted with Niecey Nash herself, TV personality Kendall Kyndall, celebrity hairstylist Bernon Francois, and Joey Harris among many more attendees.

What a beautiful thing to be celebrated!