A round of applause to Kelly Rowland who has showed us exactly why she’s a triple threat in her latest Netflix film ‘Mea Culpa’, produced by film extraordinaire Tyler Perry.

Rowland, who stars as the leading lady Mea Harper, takes us on whirlwind as a Lawyer when she chooses to take on a case involving a controversial artist named Zyair Malloy (played by Trevante Rhodes).

A platonic relationship quickly turns south when a steamy romance develops between the two. However there’s a plot twist that thickens towards the end of the film that will certainly have you on the edge of your seat.

Both Kelly and Trevante have been doing press runs and photo shoots to promote the Netflix film that topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart in its first week with 32 million hours viewed according to Screen Rant.

As per usual, Rowland’s wardrobe, make-up and hair has been absolutely exquisite. For one of their press shoots, Kelly wore a long camel double-breasted Luar dress with the matching gloves, styled by Kollin Carter.

Her oversize shoulder pads on her dress added a personal charm that was strikingly beautiful on the ‘Motivation’ singer.

Contrary to Kelly, her co-star Trevante Rhodes (known as Zyair in the film) stayed in character and on theme as he posed practically bare in front of a easel board with an apron on .

His rich chocolate muscular physique was appeasing to the eye and let’s just say, Tyler Perry knew exactly what he was doing when he casted Rhode. Hello?!

On another occasion, Rowland posed in a Yellow and black zebra printed GCDS FW23 dress, that was layered with an ultra bright yellow wool coat, and had us screaming “YESSSS!” Celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen had her bob haircut bobbin, and make-up artist Sheika Daley made sure her face card didn’t decline.

It’s evident that Kelly Rowland has an incredible team behind her. Celebrity Stylists Kollin Carter, and Wilford Lenov always go above and beyond to ensure she’s on her A-game! Word on the street is that she’s a very pleasant person to work with so we’re sure it makes for a perfect partnership.

If you haven’t watched ‘Mea Culpa’ on Netflix, you are late. Check out the film, and let us know your thoughts!