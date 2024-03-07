Last Monday, Paris Fashion Week kicked off with some of our most beloved celebrities traveling from the States to Europe to indulge in all the luxury designer collections.

From Willow Smith who stepped out of her shell, and was a fan-favorite at the Acne Studios runway show, to Balenciaga ambassador Kim Kardashian who represented the brand in a lace maxi number, stars didn’t hold back this season.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

“Whip My Hair” singer, Willow Smith is a force to be reckoned with and for the Acne Studio show she opted for a Acne Denim jacket that she layered over a knitted turtle neck crop top and paired with distressed jeans. Her biker boots were complimented with studs and had a square toe which felt modern and hip.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

One thing for certain is that Kim Kardashian is Balenciaga’s favorite muse. The reality star turned actress is still in her bag, and for the brand’s latest show she wore a black lace high neck dress that hugged her curves and was characterized with a cut out back and long train.

Photo Credit: @tomasherold

Legendary and retired Tennis player, Serena Williams looked spectacular for someone who just gave birth not too long ago. For the Maison Valentono show, Williams wore a maroon and white printed Valentino dress that had plum feather sleeves for extra pizzazz. Her white pointy-toe stilettos felt cohesive, and when it came down to her beauty and glam, all we can say is “she was snatched!”

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Rapper Latto told us to “put a ribbon on her because she’s been acting brand new” and based off some of the fierce looks we captured her in during Paris Fashion Week, she is definitely reinventing herself. Serving a sultry nude look at the Rabanne show, Latto looked sophisticated chic and we adored her black lace up sandals.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

The West’s are back in Paris, and challenging the status quo per usual. Opting for all black with his signature face mask, Kanye West held on tightly to his wife Bianca’s hand as they departed from their hotel. Ye wore a black wind breaker sports suit with Air Force One’s, while Bianca wore an oversize black trench coat. According to TMZ, Bianca’s father hasn’t been pleased with her risque attire as of late which is why we may begin to see a more modest approach from Ye’s wife.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Another Fashion Bomb couple on the scene was the iconic Cher who stepped out with her much younger beau, Alexander Edwards to the Balmain show. In case you forgot, Edwards also dated Amber Rose who he shares a child with. Nonetheless, we are so here for this unison. Whatever and whoever makes you happy is key no matter what others think. For the exceptional show presented by Olivier Rousteing, the duo matched in black blazers with classical denim trousers by Balmain.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Stepping away from black, was rapper Saweetie who blossomed in a lime green body-con dress by Alexander McQueen . Her natural fro complimented her facial features, and her long black stiletto nails low-key gave us ‘Edward Scissorhands’ vibes.

Who do you think was the best dressed Celeb during Paris Fashion Week? Visit our Instagram page and let us know your thoughts!