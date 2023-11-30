Red carpet is back! With the highly anticipated end to the WAGA and SAG strikes, our fav film stars are back on film/television award red carpets, ushering back in the glam and high fashion we’ve become accustomed to judging from the comforts of our living rooms.
The 33rd Annual Gotham Awards, presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, brought actors and actresses together to honor the films released in the past year. Blockbusters like Air, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon left the building with tribute awards, while performers like Teyana Taylor, Nicole Beharie, and Michelle Williams slayed the red carpet in ultra-chic all-black looks.
Keep scrolling to see what your favs wore to the big event.