Red carpet is back! With the highly anticipated end to the WAGA and SAG strikes, our fav film stars are back on film/television award red carpets, ushering back in the glam and high fashion we’ve become accustomed to judging from the comforts of our living rooms.

The 33rd Annual Gotham Awards, presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, brought actors and actresses together to honor the films released in the past year. Blockbusters like Air, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon left the building with tribute awards, while performers like Teyana Taylor, Nicole Beharie, and Michelle Williams slayed the red carpet in ultra-chic all-black looks.

Keep scrolling to see what your favs wore to the big event.

 

Teyana Taylor in Rick Owens 

Getty

Danielle Brooks in Hanifa 

Getty

Nicole Beharie in Dolce & Gabbana 

Getty

Carla Gugino in Pamela Rolland 

Getty

Margot Robbie in Prada 

Getty

AV Rockwell in Chanel

Getty

Michelle Williams in Schiaparelli 

Getty

Julianne Moore in Saint Laurent 

Getty

Danielle Deadwyler in Rosie Assoulin

Getty

Dominique Fishback in Givenchy 

Getty

Colman Domingo in Ralph Lauren

Getty