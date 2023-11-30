Chloe Bailey delivered WOW factor while attending the World Premiere of Amazon Prime’s “Candy Cane Lane” in one of the most fierce fall looks yet. To say she ‘ATE’ would be quite an understatement.

Dressed in a dark heather grey $450 Kwame Adusei dress, the ‘Have Mercy’ singer, 25, channeled the iconic Grace Jones in her hooded frock for Eddie Murphy’s latest Holiday comedy that debuted in Los Angeles.

Posing powerful and tenaciously on the red carpet, it’s evident to see that Bailey was confident in her Kwame Adusei ‘Karma dress” that was characterized with a mono strap, and an attached shoulder scarf wrap.

In case you are wondering about the brand Kwame Adusei, the line was actually founded in 2021 by designer Nana Kwame Adusei who migrated from Ghana, West Africa to the US. With core values on quality, modernity, and practicality, the luxury brand has captured the attention of celebrity clientele over the last decade.

From celebs like Beyoncé, Lori Harvey, and Kylie Jenner to most recently, Chloe Bailey, Adusei has carved out his own lane that is unapologetic, edgy, and ahead of his peers.

When it came down to Bailey’s glam and beat, the Atlanta native transitioned her gorgeous locs into goddess braids, with shimmer eye shadow and a dark maroon lip color.

This was such a great look on Chloe Bailey, and the cutout on the back of her dress brought all the drama we needed and much more. We were so here for this ensemble, and with such excellent craftsmanship on Adusei’s behalf, Chloe definitely made a profound statement.