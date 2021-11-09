The 10th annual 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala went down this week, presented by fashion brand Gucci. On the scene at the event, we spotted many celebrity faces including Lil Nas X, Hailey Bieber, and Miley Cyrus, dressed in their best designer threads.
Elle Fanning wore a custom Gucci black sheer cutout gown with a crystal-embellished floral brooch to the 2021 LACMA Gala, styled by Samatha McMillen.
Miley Cyrus wore a Gucci x Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2021 look to the gala event, styled by Bradley Kenneth.
Jodie Turner-Smith wore a Gucci pink gown to the 2021 LACMA Gala.
Hailey Bieber wore a Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2022 look, styled by Karla Welch.
Lil Nas X wore a Gucci yellow monogram suit, styled by Hodo Musa.
Serena Williams wore a Gucci tank top and velvet skirt paired with feather-embellished lace gloves, styled by Kesha McLeod.
Tracee Ellis Ross wore a Gucci sequin and fringe look, styled by Karla Welch.
Anderson Paak wore a Gucci suit including an embellished suit jacket, cream shirt, and red velvet flare trousers.
Jared Leto wore a Gucci pink feather-adorned white suit to the 2021 LACMA Gala.
Niecy Nash, in Chiara Boni La Petite Robe, posed with Ava DuVernay, in Prada. Niecy Nash was styled by Ashley Sean Thomas.
Bella Poarch wore Marcell Von Berlin Spring/Summer 2022 feather-trimmed dress and fringe over-knee, styled by Nikko Panti.
Who wore your favorite look from the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala?
Photos: Getty