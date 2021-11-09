Last night, Glamour Magazine held its annual Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room in New York City, celebrating its honorees which included Mariska Hargitay, Misty Copeland, and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Megan Thee Stallion gave us quite the style moment on the red carpet where she stunned in a black cutout dress that showed off her curvy figure.
Megan Thee Stallion wore a Monot Spring/Summer 2022 dress, styled by Zerina Akers. Her dress appeared in black with a high neckline and cutout details on the abdomen and sleeves, extending down to the floor as a maxi-style piece. To go along with the look, she carried a crystal clutch and wore Vhernier earrings. She then rounded the look off with an old Hollywood glam-style bun hairstyle.
Congratulations to Megan!
Photos: Getty