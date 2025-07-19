Fashion Bomb Couple: Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Off-White Gown with Klay Thompson at Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala

Megan Thee Stallion made a glamorous appearance at the Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala, turning heads in a dazzling black look by Off-White. The fitted gown featured a halter neckline with a dramatic keyhole cutout and was intricately embellished with red and silver beading across the hips, showcasing both edge and elegance in true Megan style.

The rapper was accompanied by her new beau, NBA star Klay Thompson, who looked equally polished in a classic black tuxedo. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple, smiling and holding hands as they entered the high-profile event, instantly becoming one of the night’s most talked-about moments.



The gala, which honors community impact and philanthropy, saw no shortage of star power, but Megan and Klay undeniably stole the spotlight.

Are you here for this new couple and Megan’s Off-White slay?

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

📸: @markredstudios / Fresh Made It