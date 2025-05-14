On the Scene at the Gold Gala: Kimora Lee Simmons in a Green Maisonmet Sequined Dress, Chrissy Teigan in a Gold Oscar De La Renta Gown, Megan Thee Stallion in a Black Quine Li Look & More!

Often dubbed, “The Asian Met Gala,” the Gold Gala took place on Saturday at the Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, honoring asian and pacific islander achievements.

The annual event is hosted by a nonprofit organization called “Gold House,” and brought out a slew of celebrities and influencers, who graced the gold carpet in their chicest attire.

Kimora Lee Simmons was in attendance with her beautiful daughters Ming, and Aoki, and opted for a dark green Maisonmet strapless sequins dress. Similar to Kimora, but keeping things golden, Chrissy Teigan donned a gold strapless Oscar De La Renta gown that fit her impeccably.

Megan Thee Stallion was another breakout star at the event, slaying in a black Quine Li dress that featured sheer lace detailing, and circular elements at the bust and hip. Contrary to Meg’s darker hue, Mindy Kaling looked spring-forward in a floral number by Anita Dongre.

Ahead, see the stars who made a sartorial entrance at the Gold Gala.

Kimora Lee Simmons in Maisonmet with Aoki Lee Simmons (in Jagne) and Ming Lee Simmons

Chrissy Teigen in Oscar De La Renta

Jeannie Mai in Prabal Gurung

Megan Thee Stallion in Quine Li

Lilly Singh

Brenda Song in Oscar De La Renta

Mindy Kaling in Anita Dongre

Photo Credit: Getty Images