Mary J. Blige attended Chanel’s “In the Stars” party at the Rockefeller Center in NYC where the brand celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Chanel No. 5 fragrance. While at the event, Mary surprised attendees with a performance in a stunning look from the brand.
Mary J. Blige performed at the Chanel event wearing a full look by the brand. Her ensemble featured a Fall 2021 $12,300 black and silver wool sleeveless coat, black and white button-up tweed jumpsuit, and black leather knee-high boots. She also wore black gloves along with Chanel jewelry pieces to accompany her look including the logo crystal drop earrings. Her Chanel outfit was styled by Jason Rembert.
Did you catch Mary’s surprise performance?
Photos: Will Sterling