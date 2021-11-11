Last night, the CFDA held its annual Fashion Awards where they celebrated this year’s major game-changers in the fashion industry. Notable wins included Edvin Thompson of Theophilio as this year’s American Emerging Designer of the Year, Christopher John Rogers as American Womenswear Designer of the Year, Telfar Clemens of Telfar as American Accessories Designer of the Year, and Dapper Dan received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, Zendaya was honored with this year’s Fashion Icon Award, becoming the youngest recipient to ever receive the honor. She was presented with the award by supermodel Iman, who received the award in 2010.

Of course, we were on the scene for the red carpet fashion and have details on your favorite celebrity looks. Let’s get into the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet style moments:

Zendaya wore a red two piece ensemble including a bandeau bra and bubble-waist skirt by Vera Wang, styled by Law Roach.

Kid Cudi wore custom Erl, who was a nominee for Emerging Designer of the Year.

Anya Taylor-Joy, the CFDA’s first-ever Face of the Year Award winner, wore a custom Oscar de la Renta peplum jacket and bustier cocktail dress, styled by Paul Burgo.

Ciara wore a Tom Ford dress to the 2021 CFDA Awards.

Emily Blunt wore Christopher John Rogers Resort 2022 look to the CFDA Awards.

A$AP Ferg wore a Gucci FW21 look to the 2021 CFDA Awards.

Zanna Roberts Rassi wore Monse Resort 2022 to the 2021 CFDA Awards.

Eva Chen wore a Peter Do Spring/Summer 2022 RTW look to the CFDA Awards.

Tommy Dorfman wore a Coach Resort 2022 dress.

Cara Delevingne Emporio Armani to the 2021 CFDA Awards.

Photos: Getty Images