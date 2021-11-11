Coi Leray took to Instagram to share her latest look where she wore a black and white ensemble including a white form-fitting jumpsuit from Fashion Nova.

Coi Leray was outfitted in Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Maribel Snatched Jumpsuit in off white. She accessorized the jumpsuit with a grey leather tote bag, Balenciaga black cropped logo sweater, and AMBUSH x Converse black fuzzy sneakers. She also rocked a braided hairstyle to go along with her outfit.

The Maribel Snatched Jumpsuit appears with long sleeves, a high neck detail, and zipper closure in a body-hugging compression ribbed knit material. While the off-white colorway is currently sold out, you can sign-up to be notified of its restock. The jumpsuit is also available in nude and chestnut.

Photos: @uniqueeexvision