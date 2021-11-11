Naturi Naughton was spotted out promoting her latest show Queens, which she stars in alongside Eve and Brandy. While doing press, she stunned in an ultra-chic silver and white ensemble.
Naturi Naughton wore a $1,995 Balmain cropped wool-blend turtleneck sweater paired with $225 Alice and Olivia “Ingrid” cable knit mini skirt, styled by Harrison Thomas Crite. The silver metallic sweater and white cable knit mini skirt was complimented by $250 Voyetté Sky-J pump and Genevive jewelry pieces.
Rounding off the look, she went with a curly high ponytail, executed by Tiffany Mack.
