You ask, we answer! @macheecreates says, “I must know the designer of this dress! It’s gorgeous! Can you all seek identify the designer?” @o.em.d adds, “Who is she wearing girl ?? I can’t be the only one needing these details!”

Kerry Washington recently launched a collaborative collection with jewelry brand Aurate titled “Be The Lead”. Tapping into the old Hollywood glamour and leading lady aesthetic, Kerry channeled her inner Josephine Baker for the campaign, rocking finger waves and a show-stopping gown.

For Be The Lead collection, Kerry Washington wore a Michael Cinco couture strapless beaded gown which also featured a high slit and frothy material on the hemline. She accessorized with jewelry pieces from the joint collection. Her look was styled by Erin Walsh.

Her finger waves were executed by Larry Sims while her makeup was done by Carol Gonzalez.

Thoughts?