The GQ Global Creativity Awards bring together bold, innovative, and creative multihyphenates across tech, media, film, television, music, art, sports, and ––of course–– fashion. The big dreamers and idea makers of their respective industries came together for an evening of celebration, good food, better drinks, and a presentation by fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner.

Before skaters, tech CEOs, leading ladies, all-star athletes, and more shared ideas, mingled and had their front cover-worthy faces done in caricature sketches, the red carpet kicked off with bold style from Donald Glover in a lacquered green Valentino pullover and GloRilla in a plunging V4venchi gown.

Scroll to see what the other attendees and nominees wore.

Donald Glover in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson in Coperni

Photo: Getty Images

Ho Yeon in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Glorilla in V4venchi

Photo: Getty Images

Gabriella Karefa Johnson in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Getty Images

Abbey Lee in Saint Laurent

Photo: Getty Images

Aurora James in Rick Owens

Photo: Getty Images

Maggie Rogers

Photo: Getty Images

Zazie Beetz

Photo: Getty Images

Joey Badass in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Rae Sremmurd

Photo: Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham in Huishan Zhang

Photo: Getty Images