The GQ Global Creativity Awards bring together bold, innovative, and creative multihyphenates across tech, media, film, television, music, art, sports, and ––of course–– fashion. The big dreamers and idea makers of their respective industries came together for an evening of celebration, good food, better drinks, and a presentation by fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner.
Before skaters, tech CEOs, leading ladies, all-star athletes, and more shared ideas, mingled and had their front cover-worthy faces done in caricature sketches, the red carpet kicked off with bold style from Donald Glover in a lacquered green Valentino pullover and GloRilla in a plunging V4venchi gown.
Scroll to see what the other attendees and nominees wore.