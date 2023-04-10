Angela White, also known as Blac Chyna, shocked social media when she revealed she had undergone a cosmetic surgery reversal. Removing 10 pounds worth of silicone shots, White is moving her life in a filler-free direction and loving it.

She recently appeared on the Tamron Hall show to discuss the 8-hour process and her cosmetic surgery journey, which dates back to when the entrepreneur was only nineteen.

She complemented her new look with a bomb all-white (no pun intended) outfit. On stage, she wore a white fur trench by Daniel’s Leather layered over Naked Wardrobe’s Per-suede Me More jumpsuit and So Kate pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Photo: Tamron Hall

Photo: Naked Wardrobe Photo: Christian Louboutin

After the show, she changed into the Mugler velvet and denim crop trucker jacket with the accompanying spiral panel velvet pants and the Ribbon D’orsay pumps by Gianvito Rossi. Her stylist Hollywood Larry documented the look on Tik Tok to the song Keep On Movin’ by Soul II Soul, symbolizing White’s new turn in life.